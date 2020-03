GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) - Social distancing has become the norm to prevent the spread of Covid19. When it comes to law enforcement safety, the Greenville Police Department has safety measures in place when responding to calls.

“We’re taking as many of those conversations if we’re going to go to a home outside. If you’re going to meet us and talk to us and keep a social distance. During a traffic stop we’re going to be a lot closer to them,” said Chief Mark Holtzman, Greenville Police Department.