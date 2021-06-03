Two new Onslow County parks announce opening activities

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County will host an official opening for Big Branch Bike Park on June 21, 2021, and Hines Farm Park & Stables on June 27, 2021. Hines Farm Park & Stables was previously the site of Equine Country.

Big Branch Bike Park

Big Branch Bike Park is in Burton Park at the end of the entrance road, NW Corridor Boulevard. There are 6.2 miles of beginner and intermediate mountain bike and cross-country running trails. Walkers and runners will be accommodated in one direction, and bikers in another direction.

Only nonmotorized bikes are allowed. The bike park also includes a 43-space parking lot, a bathroom and changing facility, a bike washdown station, and informational kiosks.

The official opening will be at 3 PM, Monday, June 21, 2021. Other special events are to be scheduled for this park.

The Hines Farm Park & Stables

The Hines Farm Park & Stables will host a Community Celebration Day, from Noon to 5 PM, Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the park at 1259 McCallister Road. The park is located off NC24-US258 or Richlands Highway and can be easily accessed by turning onto Wells Road from Richlands Highway.

During the Community Celebration Day, a tour of the property, clubhouse, and cabins will be provided. The clubhouse and cabins are available for rental. Kayaks, standup paddleboards, and paddle boats will also be available for rental. Fishing will be allowed without charge in the main pond, a seven-acre feature easily accessible. The celebration will also include food trucks and other family-friendly events.

Fishing at the site will open before the Community Celebration Day, beginning June 10, 2021. Fishermen will be required to have a North Carolina Fishing License. Veterans who are 50% disabled can get a fishing license at a discount from the state.

A recent assessment by the NC Wildlife Commission determined the pond has a very strong habitat consisting of bass, bream, sunfish, and several other types of panfish. A 9-pound bass was caught by one of the Wildlife officers doing the assessment in the pond.

Horse-based activities are still being developed for the site including plans for touring in a horse-drawn carriage. Future plans imagine a low ropes challenge course, playground, and a kayak launch on Gravelly Creek. The Creek is a tributary of the New River. Restoration of the trail system is underway, and staff is investigating other activities that could be made possible through grant funding.