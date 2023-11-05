BATH, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating after two people were found dead early Sunday after a report of an overdue boater.

On Sunday at approximately 2:23 a.m., officials began the search for an overdue boater in Bath. Members from Beaufort County’s Water Response Team, fire departments from Bath, Bunyan, Chocowinity and Washington along with Pinetown Rescue & EMS, NC Wildlife, NC Marine Fisheries, the US Coast Guard, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and Beaufort County’s Office of Emergency Services responded.

A crashed boat was quickly found in a wooded shoreline near Dinah’s Landing. Two people were found dead at the scene.

NC Wildlife is currently investigating this single-vessel crash along with assistance from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The names of the victims were being withheld until their families were notified.

An update was expected to be released from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.