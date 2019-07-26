Two people hospitalized after house fire in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)

The Kinston Fire Department says two people were hospitalized after a house fire on Friday.



Fire officials say the fire was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at a home on Tower Hill Road.

According to firefighters, two adults who were inside the home were alerted to the fire by the home’s smoke detectors, and were able to escape the home.

The Red Cross is helping the family, because their home is too damaged for them to live in.



Kinston fire officials said the cause of the fire is still being investigated.