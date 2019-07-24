Two pets killed in Cherry Point house fire

Cherry Point Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters tried to rescue two dogs trapped in a burning home on Tuesday, but could not get to the dogs in time to save them.

CPFES officials say at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday, its firefighters and the Havelock Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sherwood Drive.

At the scene, firefighters found a single-story home engulfed in flames, and a live power line on the ground outside the home.



After learning two dogs were trapped inside the burning home, firefighters entered the home to extinguish the fire and rescue the dogs.

While crews were able to extinguish the fire, they did not reach the dogs in time to save their lives.

No one was hurt in the fire.



Cherry Point fire officials say the area was under “black flag” conditions at the time of the fire, causing firefighters to become fatigued quickly, with one firefighter being treated for heat exhaustion at the scene.



Additional mutual aid responded from Township Six, Harlowe and Newport.