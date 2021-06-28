GREENVILLE – A couple of intersections in Pitt County will undergo safety improvements tomorrow, weather permitting.
Beginning Tuesday morning, N.C. Department of Transportation crews will convert Stantonsburg Road at Wesley Church Road intersection to an all-way stop. Currently, drivers on Stantonsburg Road do not have to stop. Crews expect to be finished with the transformation by noon.
Once crews have completed the first intersection, crews will convert the intersection on Blackjack – Simpson Road at Mills Road into an all-way stop. Currently drivers on Mills Road do not have to stop. Crews expect to be complete that afternoon.
Learn more about the benefits of all-way stops on NCDOT’s safety and mobility webpage.
Drivers should keep an eye out for crews working at these intersections and prepare for the new traffic design.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media
Two Pitt County roads to convert to all-way stops starting Tuesday
GREENVILLE – A couple of intersections in Pitt County will undergo safety improvements tomorrow, weather permitting.