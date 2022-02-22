Two prescribed burns Tuesday in Croatan National Forest

NEW BERN, N.C. – The Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct two prescribed burns Tuesday in Carteret County. The burns include a 636-acre unit 5 miles Northeast of Cape Carteret near the community of Ocean and a 983-acre unit 5 miles West of Newport.

A helicopter will be utilized to implement the burns. The public should be aware of smoke and firefighters working in these areas and avoid Millis Road.

The goal of the burn is to reduce the amount of fuel on the forest floor to prevent catastrophic wildfires. The burn will also improve habitat for fire adapted species such as the endangered Red Cockaded Woodpecker and will help restore the longleaf pine ecosystem.

