Two suspects in custody after armed robbery shooting in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- One person was taken to the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejune on Friday after an armed robbery shooting in Jacksonville.

At approximately 2:26 p.m. Jacksonville Police were dispatched to a house in the Carolina Forest area where a subject had been shot.

Officers from the Jacksonville Police Department with the help of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Deputies’ K-9 were able to arrest two suspects.

45-year-old Ramon DeAngelo Jones of Maysville, N.C. and 18-year-old Joshua Sterling of Jacksonville were taken into custody.

Jones is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit an armed robbery, possession of firearm of convicted felon, and possession of a stolen firearm. He is being held on a $210,000 bond.

Sterling is being held on a $25,000 bond for conspiracy to commit an armed robbery.

This isolated incident is currently under investigation.

The victim, Austin Evans, of Jacksonville has been treated for his injuries and been subsequently released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact JPD Detective Vincent Waddell at 910-938-5034 or vwaddell@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.