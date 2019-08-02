Two Swansboro residents killed in crash in Ohio

Some football players and coaches at Chowan University volunteered to help set up part of the N.C. Watermelon Festival on Friday in Murfreesboro.

Team members John and Sandra Woodard, Jayden Riley, David Keck, and Connor O'Brien helped N.C. Watermelon Festival organizers set up booths for the arts and crafts vendors participating in the festival.

Additionally, Boone and Keck helped the Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce with their shrimp dinner fundraiser on Wednesday.