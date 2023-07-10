WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Two children were killed in a crash that happened Sunday in Bertie County.

Officers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a crash on NC Hwy.11. A burgundy Nissan was driving north, crossed over the middle division and hit head-on a white GMC that was driving south.

Two passengers in the Nissan, a 13-year-old and an 11-year-old, were confirmed dead on the scene. One passenger was thrown from the vehicle and the other was trapped inside.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The collision was still under investigation Monday morning.