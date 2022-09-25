GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where two teens were stabbed at the Pitt County Fair on Saturday.

In a media release, officials said they responded at 8:16 p.m. to the Pitt County Fairgrounds to a report of someone stabbed. Officials said two teens, ages 19 and 17, were stabbed. Reports indicate they were assaulted by a group of 6-10 males.

Both victims were transported to ECU Health Medical by EMS. There was no update on their conditions as of Sunday morning. No names have been released.

Officials also said while dealing with the stabbings, deputies received reports of several fights and shots being fired at the fairgrounds. Those reports were unfounded.

This incident remains under investigation.

Sheriff Paula Dance had previously authorized the deployment of some off-duty deputies in the immediate area of the fairgrounds in case of an emergency. The move was made after a private security firm hired to work the Pitt County Fair was fired because it was not authorized by the state of North Carolina. The fair had been working the past couple of days with unarmed volunteer security.

As a result, officials said the first three deputies arrived on the scene at 8:18 p.m., two minutes after being notified of the incident.

If anyone has information regarding this incident they are urged to contact Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777 or go online at www.crimestopper.org. You can remain anonymous and if your tip results in an arrest you can earn a cash reward.