Two U.S. 70 ramps closing for improvements in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews plans to close two U.S. 70 ramps midweek as part of the highway improvements project in Craven County.

The U.S. 70 East ramps at the Country Club Road interchange signed from the highway as N.C. 55 West/Pembroke Road/Trent Woods will be closed between 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and 7 p.m. Thursday.

Crews will pave both ramps to interstate standards.

Those needing access to U.S. 70 East from Country Club Road will be detoured onto U.S. 70 West and travel about 1.5 miles to the Business 17 exit, turn left at the stoplight, go under the overpass and take the next left to get on U.S. 70 East.

The detour for N.C. 55 West/Pembroke Road/Trent Woods exit closure will direct drivers to continue on U.S. 70 East for about 2.5 miles to the stoplight in James City, make a U-turn and follow U.S. 70 West back to Exit 416.

Drivers should plan ahead Wednesday and use caution when traveling around the work zone.