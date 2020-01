GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A two-vehicle accident sent one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Greenville Police Department and Greenville Fire-Rescue told 9 On Your Side the accident happened Friday evening on the corner of Mall Drive and Greenville Boulevard.

One person was taken to Vidant Medical Center and is expected to be ok.

Traffic lights were out because of the accident. The city is working to get them back on.

