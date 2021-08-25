Tyrrell County Public Schools confirm positive COVID-19 case within Columbia Middle School

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) – Tyrrell County Public Schools was recently informed of a positive COVID-19 case within Columbia Middle School.

School officials said, “Due to the recent vote by the Tyrrell County Board of Education for mandatory masking, no students or staff need to quarantine at this time. However, please monitor your child closely for any symptoms of COVID-19.”

Based on the latest guidance from the StrongSchoolsNC: Public Health Toolkit quarantining is not a requirement for:

Individuals who are fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 3 months and recovered

Students who are not fully vaccinated after a close contact in a classroom or other school setting If masks were being worn appropriately and consistently by both the person with COVID-19 and the potentially exposed person. This is based on updated CDC guidance and studies that have shown extremely low risk of COVID-19 transmission in classroom settings when face masks were being used appropriately by both the person with COVID-19 and the potentially exposed person, as well as multiple layers of prevention measures in place to prevent transmission in school settings. This applies to exposures in classrooms, other in-school settings, and school transportation but does not apply to exposures during extracurricular or athletic activities. This exception does not apply to teachers, staff, or other adults in the indoor classroom setting.

Individuals without symptoms do not need to seek care or be tested. If your child shows any symptoms of COVID-19 or becomes ill, please keep him/her home and contact your healthcare provider. The doctor, in consultation with public health officials, will determine appropriate care and whether testing is necessary.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services provides information about COVID-19 and for parents and concerned family members. The CDC offers tips to keep children healthy during this time.