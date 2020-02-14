Tyrrell County Schools closed as precaution due to online threats, officials say

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) Tyrrell County Schools closed on Friday as a precaution due to online threats, officials said.

The Superintendent of Tyrrell County Schools, Oliver A. Holley, said that they have been aware of possible threats that are circulating on social media.

School officials are working with local law enforcement.

The district has implemented its safety policy and procedures.

Tyrrell County Schools will be closed for all students and staff.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WNCT for more updates.