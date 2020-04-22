U.S. Cellular donates $5,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain COVID-19 Relief Fund

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) U.S. Cellular has donated $5,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain in Pitt County COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The donation is part of a national $325,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs to support kids, families, and communities.

“Boys & Girls Clubs have always been a pillar in the neighborhoods they serve, but this pandemic has shined a light on just how much impact their programming and services have on kids, families and communities,” said Deirdre Drake, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for U.S. Cellular. “As local Club leaders are doing whatever it takes to care for our youth, we want to do our part to ensure that they have the resources to provide these critical services while staying safe and healthy.”

The national donation will be dispersed directly to more than 50 Clubs in U.S. Cellular’s service regions to support the most immediate needs of youth in those areas.

The Boys & Girls Clubs COVID-19 Relief Fund helps ensure Clubs can continue critical COVID-19 response work. These services include providing immediate and near-term relief efforts such as:

Distributing food, bottled water, and other necessary supplies

Operating for longer hours to provide childcare for families of essential workers and first responders

Offering virtual learning and programming to keep kids and teens engaged and on-track academically

Playing a critical role in helping kids recover following the crisis by helping heal youth trauma and enabling teens to contribute to the workforce as the economy rebuilds

Over the past five years, U.S. Cellular has donated $5 million to provide K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics educational opportunities to Boys & Girls Club youth at more than 50 clubs across the country.

The company has a longstanding commitment to the community and education and has contributed more than $15.1 million to youth since 2009.