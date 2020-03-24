U.S. Department of Commerce to invest $2 million to enhance health sciences sector in Kinston

WASHINGTON, N.c. (WNCT) U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2 million grant to Lenoir Community College in Kinston to support the renovation of the college’s Lloyd Health Science Building.

The EDA grant, to be matched with more than $5 million in state funding and $115,439 in local investment, is expected to create over 500 jobs.

On March 9, Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) wrote a letter to Secretary Ross asking for these funds to be granted to Lenoir Community College.

“I was excited to learn this EDA award was granted after having written a letter to Secretary Ross requesting the funding,” said Congressman Murphy. “Lenoir Community College’s health sciences facility is a deserving recipient, especially at a time when many North Carolinians deserve economic expansion. With constituents considering alternative employment opportunities, this grant will support the growth of a regional workforce development program to health care professionals and support personnel.”

“Health services have never been more critical to our state,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “These funds will help Lenoir Community College continue to prepare our workforce for North Carolina’s needs.”