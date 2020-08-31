U.S. Transportation Secretary announces $4.2 million Greenville’s COVID-19 response

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced a $4.2 million grant award to the City of Greenville – Greenville Area Transit (GREAT), in Greenville as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Donald J. Trump.

GREAT will use the grant funds to operate fixed route and paratransit service during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

See FTA’s apportionment tables for the totals apportioned to each area.

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

In addition to the CARES Act funding, FTA issued a Safety Advisory that prompts transit agencies to develop and implement policies and procedures regarding face coverings and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces, physical separation, and hand hygiene consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidance. CARES Act funding can be used to cover 100 percent of these costs.