UMO announces plans for fall semester

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) The University of Mount Olive Board of Trustees and administration met last week to finalize plans for the fall 2020 traditional seated semester in light of COVID-19.

According to Interim President Dr. H. Edward Croom, the semester will begin on August 25, 2020 and go straight through to Thanksgiving.

Fall break will be canceled, and the last day of seated classes will be November 25.

The remainder of the semester will be conducted remotely, and will end on December 4.

“The premise behind this adjusted schedule is that typically during fall break, students leave campus and gather in large groups with family and friends, thereby potentially returning to campus with a higher probability of spreading COVID-19,” Croom said. “By eliminating fall break and completing the reminder of the semester remotely, we to hope to limit the spread of the virus.”

Croom noted that a decision regarding graduation will be made at a later time.

“We are actively working to determine the best protocols and practices to keep our students, faculty, and staff as safe as possible,” he said. “These are unchartered territories for everyone, and we are learning as we go. It is our hope that we can soon return to some semblance of normalcy. We realize that our students miss the interactions and collaborations that are so meaningful to the college experience. However, we also want to be receptive and responsible in our plan of action.”