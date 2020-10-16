Unattended death investigation underway in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Jacksonville Police Department is conducting an unattended death investigation.

On Thursday around 4 p.m., officers said they located a body within the wooded tree line adjacent to 301 Village Drive.

An unattended death is one that occurs outside of the presence of a medical professional.

“This is open and active investigation,” said Captain Mike Capps, supervisor of JPD’s Investigative Services Division. “We are in the preliminary stages of the investigation and are unable to release any additional details or information at this time”

If you have any information contact Detective John Clukey at 910-938-6409 or jclukey@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.