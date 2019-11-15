UNC BOG meets for first time after full Gerlach investigation is released

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The UNC System Board of Governors met as a full body for the first time since the full investigation into former ECU Interim Chancellor Dan Gerlach was released.

While the report proved the allegations of misconduct against Gerlach were ultimately false, a new name has become a topic of conversation among board members.

It was revealed several weeks ago that Tom Fetzer, a member of the Board of Governors, enlisted the help of his own investigator, Peter Romary, to look into Gerlach’s actions on September 25th.

Fetzer originally denied any connection to Romary, but then acknowledged hiring Romary to reporters at a Charlotte television station.

Since Fetzer initiated his own investigation outside the board, Chairman of the Board Randy Ramsey told reporters on Thursday the board should consider “consequences.”

Friday after the meeting Ramsey was quiet on the matter.

“I’ve said all I’m going to say on that subject. I don’t have anything else to talk about. We’ve put that behind us, and we’re not going to keep talking about it,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey also said that he is looking forward to getting back to talking about all the good things the UNC System has to offer.

“We’re also excited about the chancellor search we’re about to have at East Carolina, and we have the utmost confidence that East Carolina will remain one of our flagships,” said Ramsey.

There is no word yet on what the “consequences” Ramsey mentioned might look like.

The search for the next chancellor of ECU is set to begin in December.