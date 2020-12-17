UNC Lenoir Health Care administers first COVID-19 vaccine to employees

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The COVID vaccine is at UNC Lenoir Health Care and employees are getting their doses.

It did not take long for hospital officials to open their shipment and give the first shots.

Six front-line medical workers were in the first group of employees injected with Pfizer’s COVID vaccine Thursday afternoon. The group included physicians, a pharmacist, and Kinston Mayor Don Hardy who is a hospital security guard.

They call come in contact with COVID patients everyday.

The pharmacy operations manager says each vial of vaccine has more doses than first thought. Each tiny bottle will give the opportunity to vaccinate more people in the long run.

UNC Lenoir Healthcare is not storing its vaccine in a special ultra-deep freeze. Workers are keeping the doses in what they call a shipper, using dry ice to maintain the negative 80 degrees Celsius to keep the vaccine viable.

The hospital is not expecting any of the Moderna’s vaccines expected to arrive in the east next week.

However, the people who got shots Thursday will receive a second Pfizer dose in 17 to 21 days.