Unconscious shooting victim accidentally accelerates car dragging officer down NC road by arm, crashes into firetruck

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A man who fell unconscious in his driver’s seat after being shot in the head accidentally accelerated his car and dragged a police officer down a road in Rocky Mount and into a firetruck, police said Sunday.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a 911 call near the 600 block of Lincoln Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unconscious male in the driver’s seat of a stationary car suffering from a head injury, a news release said.

An officer attempted to help the victim, but after approaching the victim was eventually dragged down the intersection of Berkshire and Sutton Roads after the man incoherently accelerated.

“An officer with the Rocky Mount Police Department exited his patrol vehicle to render aid to the

victim,” the news release said. “However, the victim incoherently accelerated, trapping the officer’s arm inside the vehicle, dragging him approximately 15 feet before crashing into a firetruck.”

The officer was transported to UNC Nash Health Care with non-life-threatening injuries, but the shooting victim, identified as 32-year-old Jonathan Nixon, was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville in critical condition.

Furthermore, the preliminary investigation has determined the shooting is a domestic incident, Rocky Mount police said.

Officers said all parties know each other and the suspect fled the area prior to officer arrival.

This remains an active investigation.