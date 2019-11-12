Under new management, iconic Wilber’s Barbecue plans to reopen

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A staple in the Goldsboro community since 1962, Wilber’s Barbecue will reopen under new management after being closed since March.

On Friday, Nov. 8, a group of local investors by the name of Goldpit Partners, LLC, purchased Wilber’s Barbecue.

In March, after fifty-seven years, the restaurant closed its doors, due to financial issues. Goldpit Partners, LLC, stepped in to revive the eatery.

“All parties involved in Goldpit are thrilled the sale of Wilber’s has closed so it can continue its North Carolina tradition of serving the state’s best barbecue,” said Jeutter. “Goldpit will now focus their attention on beginning restoration to the historic Wilber’s building in the coming weeks with plans to resume operations and reopen in Spring 2020.”



