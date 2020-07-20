Undercover drug effort known as ‘Operation One by One’ adds 16 arrests

(WNCT) The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the Morehead City Police Department announced another round of arrests in the undercover drug effort known as “Operation One by One.”
The operation has been ongoing and is in its second round of arrests.
It’s an effort to target criminal suspects who have been engaged in the illegal sales and diversion of illegal drugs in Carteret County.
Sheriff Asa Buck asks anyone with information about suspicious or illegal activity to call the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or your local law enforcement agency.
The following suspects were arrested on several charges:
- Cody James Bell, 29, Newport: one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule II controlled substance, and delivering a schedule II controlled substance. Received a $10,000 bond.
- Shawnna Rae Blevins, 35, Newport: one count each of possessing a schedule III controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule III controlled substance, delivering a schedule III controlled substance, and manufacturing a schedule III controlled substance. Received a $3,000 bond.
- Aki Raheem Butler, 29, Beaufort: two counts of manufacturing, selling, delivering, and possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and one count each of possessing cocaine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling cocaine, and delivering cocaine. Received a $5,000 bond.
- Donald Dallas Cutts, 40, Stella: one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule II controlled substance, delivering a schedule II controlled substance, manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance, and maintaining a dwelling that was used for keeping and selling a controlled substance. Received a $5,000 bond.
- James Kenneth Dixon, Jr., 40, Gloucester: one count each of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling methamphetamine, and delivering methamphetamine. Received a $20,000 bond.
- Brandon Lee Ellis, 36, Newport: one count each of manufacturing, selling, delivering, and possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, possessing cocaine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling cocaine, and delivering cocaine. Received a $5,000 bond.
- Charles Ryan Jarvis, 39, Newport: two counts each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling and delivering a schedule II controlled substance, conspiring to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, conspiring to sell and deliver heroin, maintaining a dwelling that was used for keeping and selling a controlled substance and one count each of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, selling a schedule II controlled substance, delivering a schedule II controlled substance, manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance, possessing heroin with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling heroin, delivering heroin, and manufacturing heroin. Received a $1.35 million bond.
- Donald Joseph Kennedy, 33, Newport: one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule II controlled substance, and delivering a schedule II controlled substance. Received a $15,000 bond.
- Brian Neal Lynch, 31, Newport: three counts of selling a schedule III controlled substance, two counts each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling that was used for keeping, and selling a controlled substance and one count of delivering a schedule III controlled substance. Received a $10,000 bond.
- Ronnie Gene McArthur, 38, Beaufort: one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule II controlled substance, delivering a schedule II controlled substance, manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance, and maintaining a vehicle that was used for keeping and selling a controlled substance. Received a $15,000 bond.
- Justin Ryan Player, 36, Morehead City: one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule II controlled substance, and delivering a schedule II controlled substance. Received a $20,000 bond.
- Jason Allen Porter, 40, Newport: one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule II controlled substance, delivering a schedule II controlled substance, and conspiring to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance. Received a $15,000 bond.
- Frank Winston Quinn, III, 24, Newport: three counts each of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling methamphetamine, and delivering methamphetamine. Received $100,000 bond.
- Jamie Scott Tripp, 30, Beaufort: four counts of manufacturing, selling, delivering, and possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, two counts each of possessing cocaine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling cocaine, delivering cocaine, and one count of maintaining a dwelling that was used for keeping and selling a controlled substance. Received a $7,5000 bond.
- Michael O’Neal Watson, 33, Salter Path: one count each of possessing a schedule I controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule I controlled substance, delivering a schedule I controlled substance, possessing heroin, possessing drug paraphernalia, and manufacturing, selling, delivering, and possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park. Received a $40,000 bond.
- Rani Ahmed Yaghi, 27, Morehead City: two counts of conspiring to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance, selling a schedule II controlled substance, delivering a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle that was used for keeping and selling a controlled substance. Received a $15,000 bond.