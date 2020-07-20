Undercover drug effort known as ‘Operation One by One’ adds 16 arrests

(WNCT) The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the Morehead City Police Department announced another round of arrests in the undercover drug effort known as “Operation One by One.”

The operation has been ongoing and is in its second round of arrests.

It’s an effort to target criminal suspects who have been engaged in the illegal sales and diversion of illegal drugs in Carteret County.

Sheriff Asa Buck asks anyone with information about suspicious or illegal activity to call the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or your local law enforcement agency.

The following suspects were arrested on several charges: