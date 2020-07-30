Understanding collegiate sports ticket polices during pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) As we get closer to the fall schools in the east and all over the state thinking about college football season.

With COVID-19 as a concern, many wonder what will happen to their tickets if a game is canceled.

Whether you’re just buying for one game or a season ticket holder, here are some ways to stay ahead of the game and avoid scams:

If your game is impacted, contact the ticket provider directly.

Know the refund and guarantee policies.

Buy only from trusted vendors.

Pay with a credit card.

If it’s too good to be true, it probably is.

If you’re still unsure, verify your tickets.

Know the policies and procedures ahead of time.

Consumer experts say vigilance is key because a lot of money could be at stake.

“You want to go to the game. So the last thing you want is to pay for a ticket that could potentially be fraudulent or if you’re unaware of precautions that the organization is taking for that given event. You show up unprepared you might not get to sit through the game,” said Catherine Honeycutt, Communications Specialist, Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina, Inc

ECU, NC State, and UNC-Chapel Hill have released their current ticket policies for the upcoming football season.

Honeycutt adds that just because a school is in the same state as another don’t assume their athletic ticket policies are the same, especially during this time.