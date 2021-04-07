Unemployment decreases in 95 of 100 counties in NC in February

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The unemployment rate in North Carolina dropped in February as 95 out of 100 counties saw a decrease.

Statewide, the unemployment rate was at 5.6. Scotland County, located south of Fayetteville, had the highest unemployment at 10.9% while Orange County had the lowest at 4.0%.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in February by 46,644 to 4,722,326, while those unemployed decreased by 14,589 to 281,902.

