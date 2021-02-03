Unemployment rate rises in December for several ENC counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Department of Commerce on Wednesday reported the unemployment rate for December rose in 55 of the state’s 100 counties.

The latest report has the unemployment rate for the state at 6.0% overall. It decreased in 28 counties and was unchanged in 17. Scotland County has the highest unemployment rate at 10.2% while Watauga County has the lowest at 4.3%.

Numbers also indicate the unemployment rate is higher in 99 counties from 2019.

The unemployment rate for January will be released on March 15. Click here for the full report, including a county-by-county chart of the rates.