Unified Command begins planning for fuel removal from grounded vessel

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Unified Command discussed plans to remove diesel fuel from the fishing vessel Sea Angels at the Onslow County Emergency Operations Center Tuesday.

The fishing vessel Sea Angels ran aground near Browns Inlet on December 9.

The Unified Command has identified the safety of personnel responding to the grounding and the protection of the environment as the top priorities for the on-going response efforts. The response is complicated by the presence of unexploded ordnance in the area surrounding the vessel, the stability and condition of the vessel, weather and sea conditions.

The Unified Command consists of the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, North Carolina Emergency Management, Onslow County Emergency Management, Vessel Hull Underwriter, and Vessel Environmental Underwriter.