‘Unite Against Racism’ mural in Uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A mural with the words ‘Unite Against Racism’ is nearly complete on 1st Street in Uptown Greenville.

The work began Friday, December 11th, after months of attempting to get the paint on the pavement. In June, the idea for the mural was brought to Greenville’s City Council. The idea wasn’t approved until November 9th.

Originally, the idea was for the mural to say ‘Black Lives Do Matter,’ but in a 4-3 vote, council approved on the words ‘Unite Against Racism’ instead. The painting of the mural consisted of nearly 25 artists and volunteers.



Parts of the ‘Unite Against Racism’ mural.

Each letter on the mural has its own theme…with words like ‘Power to the People’ and ‘Black Votes Matter’ painted inside. Local J.H. Rose High School art teacher Randall Leach is one of the lead artists on the project. Leach says he’s proud of the work he and fellow artists have completed, and he hopes this work encourages people to understand the struggles many people are facing.

“This is not the end. It’s not the end. This is what we can do now. We need to come to the table and have conversations to discuss what we can do to make this place better for all people,” said Leach.

One of the artists who helped create the mural is also a teacher at the local Boys and Girls Club. On Tuesday, December 15th, a special Zoom unveiling of the mural will show the children the work that their teacher took part in.