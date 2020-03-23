Live Now
United Way of Coastal Carolina establishes COVID-19 community relief fund

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Coastal Carolina has established COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.

The fund will support areas of need that could include food, housing, and utility assistance. 

UWCC will coordinate with local non-profits to determine on-going needs and fund distribution. 

United Way of Coastal Carolina Executive Director Sandra Phelps said, “Through the years, United Way has responded to many natural disasters in our four-county area.  This pandemic has created times of uncertainty just like any natural disaster we have experienced.  United Way is committed to helping our area’s most vulnerable families.”

100% of donations made to the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund will support efforts to provide relief to people impacted by coronavirus and its effect on the communities served by United Way of Coastal Carolina.

