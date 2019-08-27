United Way of Coastal Carolina kicks off campaign

(WNCT) As we kick off this school year, United Way of Coastal Carolina has kicked off their campaign as well.

Monday night the organization is hosting their ‘Dine Out United Fundraiser’ across several counties here in the east.

Nine local restaurants will give 10& of today’s proceeds to the organization.

Officials said they are using this event to help support programs and change the lives of many in Carteret, Craven, Jones, and Pamlico counties.

“Things like this really help us,” said Sandra Phillips, Executive Director of United Way of Coastal Carolina. Once spread the word about those programs but also give us that money to be able to continue found those.”