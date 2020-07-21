United Way of Onslow Co. donates 5,000 masks; school district to provide face coverings

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Schools across the East will require students to wear face masks when they return to class next month.

But if Onslow County students don’t have one, the district and one of its local partners have them covered, literally.

Tuesday morning, United Way of Onslow County donated 5,000 white reusable face masks to the school district. The cotton-like face coverings are meant for school employees and students, this fall.

One of the organizations’ priorities is to ensure students and school employees have the necessary supplies.

“A lot of times, especially teachers, they come out of pocket for so many items,” said Raquel Painter, president for United Way of Onslow County.

Aside from that donation, the school district is also making sure every student is covered. Three gators or buffs as they’re called will be given to each student and employee in Onslow County.

“We’re going to be able to start the school year and have those face coverings for our students and staff,” said Barry Collins, Onslow County Schools Superintendent.

Southwest High School Principal Tim Foster says both contributions take a burden off parents and teachers.

“I’ve had a few teachers ask about the mask and how that was going to be done, and I told them that ​ we would be able to take care of that for them. And of course, their answer to that was ‘thank you’,” said Foster.

Organization leaders say this will provide protection from the coronavirus, allowing teachers to do their job and students to learn. ​ ​

The plan is to distribute the gators from the school district to students and staff during the first week of school.