United Way of Onslow County 2019 kick-off

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Wednesday afternoon United Way of Onslow County will hold a kick-off luncheon for their upcoming community campaign.

United Way was able to support 11 agencies and 16 programs in Onslow County this past year. The money raised in Onslow County is used to help build a better community for all of its people.

United Way operates the 2-1-1 Help Line that provided over 4,000 residents with resource assistance during Hurricane Florence.

Through the Volunteer Onslow Resource Center, United Way provided $2.3M in sweat equity to Onslow County. In partnership with Onslow County Schools, United Way was able to support 600 children a weekend with meals as a measure to combat childhood hunger.

This past year, United Way of Onslow County provided additional funding, volunteers, collaboration and supplies in support of Hurricane Florence recovery efforts.

This year United Way set a goal to raise $400,000 for the community of Onslow County.