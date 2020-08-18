United Way of Wayne County holds virtual Campaign Kick-Off

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) On Tuesday, the United Way of Wayne County digitally hosted its 2020 Campaign Kick-Off event.

Through the Campaign, they are able to fund programs through community partners that assist with things like education, food insecurities, housing, and utility assistance, emergency assistance and so much more.

Every year, the campaign runs from August to December and they always start it off with what they call a “Front Runner” or “Pace Setters” campaign.

These are completed before the traditional Campaign Kick-Off in August and sets the pace for the rest of the investors throughout the season.

This year they had 17 Front Runners and they really set the bar high with getting them all the way to 32% of our 900k goal.

So far they have raised $276,315.20 to date and that will impact 5526 lives across Wayne County.

If you would like to contribute to the 2020 Campaign, there are several options available to pledge.

Call the office at 919-735-3591 for more information.