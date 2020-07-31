United Way of Wayne County to partner with Wayne County as COVID-19 community partner

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Effective immediately, the United Way of Wayne County will serve as Wayne County’s COVID-19 Helping Hands Community Partner.

UWWC has been relied upon for support during natural disasters, and most recently, during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing support to multiple organizations including Wayne County Public Schools and UNC Healthcare.

Wayne County, Manager Craig Honeycutt said, “Through this agreement, the United Way will work to provide extensive contact tracing, resident engagement, and health education to every person affected by COVID-19. The health and safety of our residents is our top priority, and with amazing community partners, we look forward to safely returning to normal.”

This partnership between the Wayne County Health Department and the United Way of Wayne County involves promoting the importance of COVID-19 testing and testing sites, contact tracing and case management for those testing positive with COVID-19 to ensure needs are being met for our most vulnerable population.

“United Way’s goal is to create strong, vibrant, and healthy families because we believe that healthy families are the cornerstone of our community. This partnership empowers us to reach out and help bridge gaps in our community; and we couldn’t imagine a better partner than the County of Wayne.”, said Sherry Archibald, Executive Director. “After meeting with Wayne County’s Health Director, Dr. Brenda Weis, it was clear that she is a visionary with a goal of supporting this community now and beyond, we are excited to be partnering alongside her and her team.”