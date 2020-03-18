United Way of Wayne County to serve as point of contact for mobilizing community needs

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The United Way of Wayne County will serve as a point of contact for mobilizing community needs.

Wayne County Public Schools and other organizations began mobilizing efforts to ensure children in the greatest need can continue receiving healthy meals during the closure.

Moving forward, families can call 919.735.3591 if they need information about area meal distribution events, schedules, and what to do if they are unable to travel to a site but still need assistance.

“The UWWC Board and staff recognizes that there are many needs that have surfaced during this public health crisis,” states Sherry Archibald, UWWC Executive Director. “United Wayne is pleased to serve as a centralized point of contact to support the many local efforts that are being mobilized to support children and families.”

Churches, non-profits, and other organizations that are working to provide meal distribution services or other supports are encouraged to contact 919.735.3591 so UWWC can include them in its resource directory and promotional updates.

Individuals who have a desire to volunteer or make a donation of key items, including but not limited to food, diapers, formula, hand soap, and cleaning supplies, can call 919.735.3591 to ensure their donation can be appropriately directed.

For more information visit www.unitedwayne.org or www.waynecountyschools.org