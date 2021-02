JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – United Way will be granting Onslow Strong Disaster Recovery Alliance $21,000 to help Onslow County residents return to safe and healthy homes.

The county still has residents displaced because of Hurricane Florence. County leaders were expected to do a check presentation at United Way on Tuesday at 2pm.

In attendance will be two residents that benefited from OSDRA efforts, a senior citizen and veteran.