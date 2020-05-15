Unrestricted entry to Dare County beginning Saturday, May 16

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Beginning Saturday, May 16 there will be no restrictions for access to Dare County.

This includes the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, and Manteo, Hatteras Island, and Roanoke Island.

The Dare mainland, Currituck County Outer Banks and Ocracoke Island will also have unrestricted access.

In a video released Friday afternoon, Dare County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Woodard addresses the local community and visitors in anticipation of the lifting of entry restrictions on Saturday.

