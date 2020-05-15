Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Unrestricted entry to Dare County beginning Saturday, May 16

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Beginning Saturday, May 16 there will be no restrictions for access to Dare County.

This includes the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, and Manteo, Hatteras Island, and Roanoke Island.

The Dare mainland, Currituck County Outer Banks and Ocracoke Island will also have unrestricted access. 

In a video released Friday afternoon, Dare County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Woodard addresses the local community and visitors in anticipation of the lifting of entry restrictions on Saturday.

The video can be viewed here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV