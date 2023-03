WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) – Teach them while they are young.

On March 29, the Bertie ABC store is holding the alcohol education program “Save A Life Tour” in Windsor to teach about the dangers of drinking and driving to underage kids. The event will also teach kids to not ride with someone who has been drinking.

The event will be held at Bertie High School Auditorium from 9 am to 2 pm. The school is located at 716 US-13 in Windsor.