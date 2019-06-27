Duke Energy: No power outages in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) According to Duke Energy Outage Map, there are no power outages in Jacksonville.

PREVIOUS: The City of Jacksonville says power should be restored across the city by 4 p.m. Thursday after a dump truck crash caused a major power outage and closed two intersections on Western Extension.

Jacksonville Police say at 9:28 AM on Thursday, officers responded to a single vehicle crash involving a dump truck at the intersection of Henderson Drive and Western Extension.

Investigators say a Morton Trucking dump truck drove through the intersection with its bed not fully lowered, which caused the truck to catch overhead utility lines and pull them down over the road, along with two power poles.

No one was hurt. The driver of the dump truck, Thomas Lons, age 67, was cited for Unsafe Movement.

The crash resulted in a major power outage to the area, and the closure of the intersections at Gateway Drive and Western Ext. and Henderson Drive and Western Ext.

Crews are working to power the traffic signals with generators, clear the downed utility lines, and restore power to the area, but drivers should avoid those intersections and seek alternate routes.

Power is expected to be fully restored by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.