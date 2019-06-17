UPDATE: Slocum Gate at MCAS Cherry Point to close to all traffic, starting June 29

UPDATE: Havelock Police say the Slocum Gate at MCAS Cherry Point will be closed for construction from 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8.

All motorists must utilize the Main Gate on Roosevelt to access MCAS Cherry Point, and drivers should plan for longer wait times to enter the Air Station.

Additional officers will be assisting with traffic control on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, July 1-3, between 6:00 AM and 8:00 AM to assist motorists entering the air station.

The Havelock Police Department strongly suggests that drivers DO NOT circumvent traffic on Hwy 70 by using the service road. Priority will be given to traffic on Hwy 70, Miller Blvd., and NC Hwy 101. Motorists that use the service road will only congest the area more and cause extended delays to their travel time.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, July 1-3, additional officers will be assisting with traffic control between 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM to assist motorists leaving the air station. When leaving the air station, DO NOT circumvent traffic on Hwy 70 using the service road.

The Havelock Police Department does anticipate longer travel times for motorists in the area. We understand and realize the impact this will have on motorists in the area. We ask that you plan for longer travel times and be patient and understanding during this time.

PREVIOUS:

One eastbound lane and one westbound lane on U.S. 70 near the Slocum Gate at MCAS Cherry Point will be closed overnight for several nights this week for road work.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says workers will be installing girders over the eastbound lanes of U.S. 70 near Slocum Gate.

The lane closures are planned for 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. for four consecutive nights, June 17-20. The work is weather conditional.

The left eastbound lane will be closed just past the intersection of Hickman Hill Loop Road. The remaining lane for eastbound traffic will be shifted to get around the work area. The left westbound lane will be closed at the Walmart intersection. The remaining right westbound lane will continue thru the work zone. Once past the work area, the highway will return to its normal traffic patterns.

Because of the work, the Slocum Gate will be closed from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. each night.

Drivers are reminded to slow down when approaching the work zone, and to pay extra attention when going through the location.

The girder work is part of a $24.4 million project to build a new overpass to allow traffic to go directly into the Slocum Gate entrance for the base.