Updated tool helps NC families calculate true cost of living

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) An updated tool is released to help North Carolina families calculate their true cost of living.

9 On Your Side spoke with project leaders on what this means as our communities are still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Self-Sufficiency Standard looks at how much income a family needs to meet their basic needs without public or private assistance. There are over 700 household configurations that break down compositions and locations.

The 2020 report finds that incomes well above the federal poverty level are still far below what is necessary.

In the east, rural counties like Martin and Bertie have the lowest cost of living in our area. That’s followed by counties like Greene, Lenoir, Jones, and Beaufort.

Pitt, Craven, Carteret, and Onslow have increased costs of living.

Dwain Cooper with the United Way of Pitt County tells 9 On Your Side this tool is meant as an educational tool to help families figure out how they can best make ends meet.

“We also recommend middle school and high schools use it in their classrooms to let the students know early on, “What is it going to coast me to live? What type of career do I need to have if I plan on having a wife or a husband and two kids,” said Dwain Cooper, Director of Community Impact & Communications, United Way of Pitt County.

For families with young children, approximately half of a family’s budget includes the cost of housing and child care combined.

Over the past two decades, cost increases have far outweighed wage increases.

To try out the calculator click HERE

For the full 2020 Self-Sufficiency Standard for North Carolina click HERE

Also, the United Way of North Carolina is looking to better understand the impacts of the pandemic on families in the state with their COVID-19 Impact Survey. It only takes 10 minutes to complete.

The survey asks questions about family members, household finances, health concerns, living arrangements. Click HERE to take the survey.