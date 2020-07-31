Upgrades coming for some of Greenville’s recreation centers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Some of Greenville’s recreation facilities will get an upgrade come next summer.

Greenville Parks and Rec leaders hosted a virtual public input session Thursday to discuss an important factor in one of the projects.

Leaders have big plans to upgrade Eppes Recreation Center and build a new community pool.

They hope to start construction on both projects next spring or summer.

Parks Planner, Mark Nottingham, says at the Eppes Rec Center, they want to build a new teen lounge, add a lobby and front desk area, improve the weight room and update the front entrance.

As for the new pool, the city is still accepting community input on a possible location.

The proposed sites are at the Eppes Rec Center at Thomas Foreman Park and on Albemarle Avenue.

Nottingham says the city’s gotten almost 400 responses from the survey.

Michael Glenn attended the public input session and says he prefers site one.

“I recently drove by the Eppes location and a community pool just seems to fit and expand on this sort of recreation campus,” said Glenn. “You’ve got a baseball diamond. You’ve got a gymnasium. You’ve got a playground. I really like the idea of building on to this sort of established and well-known recreation destination.”

Leaders will present their findings to the City Council in August.

Nottingham says the pool should be open by the summer of 2022.

The pool location survey closes Friday.