Uptown business owners looking at the positives after weekend protests

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Many business owners are facing mixed emotions after protests turned violent in Greenville.

It resulted in damage to more than 30 businesses in Uptown.

Leaders with The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge say windows were broken in the front and in the back of their gallery .

Staff members and volunteers spent most of Monday cleaning up.

“The main thing is everything can be replaced. We have insurance, everything fine and the most important thing is nobody got hurt,” said Holly Garriott, Executive Director, Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge

No major damages inside the center were reported.

The non-profit’s insurance company and window repairmen were contacted and they’ve since boarded up their windows. They’re hoping to turn the boards into something beautiful.

Also, Coastal Fog experienced damage. Broken windows and shards of glass on the ground were left behind from the weekend protest. A book inside the business was also set on fire.

“Very sad, there’s no words basically to say that, to say how sad we are. Last night turned the way it did. It’s not the message that needed to be said. The message that needed to be said was happening peacefully,” said Julie Dietrich, Co-Owner, Coastal Fog

Business owners tell 9 On Your Side that this damage won’t stop them from opening up as planned on Tuesday of this week.