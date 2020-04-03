Urgent cares, emergency departments implement safety measures

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Urgent cares and emergency departments across the east are implementing new ways people receive medical services.

Jacksonville Children’s Multispecialty Clinic has gone digital in the wake of COVID-19. Doctors and nurses are using video chats to examine patients. The idea is to limit contact between people and health care workers.

“We need to be there to take care of patients, right?,” said Dr. Madhur Mittal at JCMC.

Staff will be able to determine who needs to be seen in person. A patient who is asked to come in will go through the center’s fast track visit — a system that avoids having people wait in lobbies. Paper work is done in the patient’s car and later taken to a room for their appointment.

“We make sure there is no one, no patient, no care provider, no staff member with any illnesses. We make sure everyone is wearing a mask,” said Dr. Mittal.

Patients who enter through the emergency department at Onslow Memorial Hospital will have to be screened through a yellow tent.

“The screening takes 2-3 minutes and includes a series of questions that the CDC recommends all hospitals across the country to ask, visitor policy review, and a temperature check,” said Jessie LaBombard, Marketing & Communications Coordinator at the hospital.

Administrators say it’s an effort to keep anyone exhibiting symptoms away from the waiting area.

Workers at the Wayne UNC Emergency Department have set up a triage outside the hospital. The goal is to treat people in their car to avoid having them in the building.

The triage set outside Wayne UNC emergency department.

Doctors at JCMC said they are running out of masks for workers. They expect inventory in the coming weeks. But for now have implemented a sterilization process.