Urgent need for blood across Carolina’s, Georgia, according to The Blood Connection

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The demand for blood is at an all-time high while the supply is at a record low. Now, organizations are looking towards communities to help with donating their blood.

Hospitals are needing blood but there just haven’t been enough people getting out to donate. Representatives from The Blood Connection say that now is more important than most that they get this supply back on their shelves.

Blood supply in places like the Carolinas and Georgia are at historic lows.

“A couple of our hospitals have had to be back-ordered,” said Ellen Kirtner with The Blood Connection. “Our hospitals never know what’s going to walk through their door on a daily basis.”

Kirtner says the contrast from a year ago in the midst of a pandemic compared to now is mind-blowing.

“To put it into perspective, this past May we have collected 48% of our goal and in May of 2020 during the pandemic, we were able to collect 84% of our goal so those numbers have switched right now.”

She says that they try and always keep a seven-day supply of blood on their shelves, which they are now out of.

“If we can’t get the blood donations, we will have to start rationing our blood and we don’t want to have to do that for any of our hospitals.”

She notes the importance of blood donations. Explaining that communities coming together to make a difference is what it’s all about.

“Blood can’t be replicated, we can’t make it in our lab or anything, so it is really important for donors to show up and donate because like I said before if you think about your neighbor or loved one you never want them to go without the blood supplies that they need,” said Kirtner.

If you or anyone you know would like to donate blood, click here.