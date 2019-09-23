EDGECOMBE CO., NC (WNCT) – The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers on Monday afternoon that “US 258 S at NC 124 will be closed for a while due to a traffic collision.”
The message was posted at 1:40 p.m. on the ECSO Facebook page, along with photos of the crash scene, shown below.
US 258 South at NC 124 in Edgecombe Co. closed due to crash
EDGECOMBE CO., NC (WNCT) – The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers on Monday afternoon that “US 258 S at NC 124 will be closed for a while due to a traffic collision.”