US-70 West ramps at NC-41 to be closed in Cove City

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a man is hospitalized at Vidant Medical Center after he was hit by a vehicle late Sunday night.

Troopers said around 10:00 p.m. Sunday, the man was walking along U.S. Highway 13, between Silver Bullet Lane and Speight Seed Farm Road, when he was hit by a vehicle that was traveling east on U.S. Highway 13.

He was rushed to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where he is being treated for his injuries.

The incident is under investigation, and Troopers did not say if the driver will be charged in this case.

Troopers have not released the names of the people involved in this incident.