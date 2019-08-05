US-70 West ramps at NC-41 to be closed in Cove City

COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The entrance and exit ramps on US-70 West at the intersection of NC-41 in Cove City will be closed until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, as state road crews upgrade US-70 to interstate standards.
According to the N.C. Dept. of Transportation, drivers attempting to access NC 41 from US 70 West should drive past the exit and continue West for 10.1 miles, and do a U-turn at the crossover on US70 West at the intersection of SR-1005 (Dover Rd.). Proceed 10.1 miles on US 70 East and exit off at the NC-41 off ramp.
Drivers trying to access US-70 West from NC 41 should use the entrance ramp to US-70 East. Drive 6.1 miles East, and get off at the Tuscarora Rd (SR-1224) exit. At the stop sign, turn left and go across the bridge. Turn left onto the entrance ramp for US-70 West. Continue 6.1 miles West back to the NC-41 exit ramp.