US Army investigators, FBI searching Cape Lookout area for clues in Fort Bragg soldier’s death

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WNCN) – Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) and the FBI’s Evidence Recovery and Dive Team were out near the Cape Lookout National Seashore on Thursday as part of the investigation into the death of a Fort Bragg soldier, according to a press release from the 82nd Airborne Division.

Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, was last seen May 22 at a campsite near Mile Marker 46 on South Core Banks, one of the islands that make up Cape Lookout National Seashore.

Roman-Martinez’s friends reported him missing the evening of May 23. His phone and wallet were found at the campsite.

Army officials said that partial remains were found May 29 when they washed up on Shackleford Banks Island, part of the Cape Lookout National Seashore.

The identification of Roman-Martinez was made with dental records, officials said.

Investigators were back in the area Thursday as the homicide investigation is still underway. The rest of Roman-Martinez’s remains have not yet been located.

“We are very appreciative of the specialized skills the FBI is bringing to this search effort,” said Chris Grey, spokesman for Army CID. “Our Special Agents continue to work closely with several federal and local agencies on this investigation. We are aggressively investigating the death of this soldier and will not stop until we bring those responsible to justice.”

The operation is being supported by soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division.

Roman-Martinez of Chino, California, was a human resource specialist assigned to Headquarters Company, 37th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

He entered the Army in September 2016, attended airborne school at Fort Benning, Georgia, and was assigned as a paratrooper to Fort Bragg in March 2017.

A $25,000 reward is being offered by the Army CID in connection with Roman-Martinez’s death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Army CID Special Agents at (910) 396-8777, the Military Police Desk at (910) 396-1179 or submit information via https://www.p3tips.com/. Persons with information can remain anonymous.

No further information is being released at this time.